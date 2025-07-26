Mallorca stop for soccer star Viktor Gyökeres ahead of joining Arsenal

Viktor Gyökeres has got his priorities right. Ahead of his expected medical with Arsenal today, Saturday, he has been enjoying some sunshine in Mallorca, where his new manager Mikel Arteta got married 15 years ago and spends his summer holidays. The Swedish striker also used his time on the island to have his teeth checked over before taking a bite out of the Premier League.

After weeks of negotiations with Sporting’s stubborn president Frederico Varandas, Arsenal will pay £54.8m up front with £8.7m in add-ons that include scoring 20 or more goals and Champions League qualification. It takes Arsenal’s summer splurge to over £200m after also signing Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

The Swedish forward scored 39 league goals last season - more than any other player in Europe’s top eight leagues and Arsenal fans are hoping he will do even better this season. Gyökeres is known for his physicality, pace and stamina, using his acceleration to exploit space behind defenders and his strength to act as a target man in aerial duels and ground battles.

He excels in both aerial duels and on the ground, using his strength and size to shield the ball and link play, often contributing by running the channels or delivering crosses, while also being capable of creating chances through sharp turns and flicks in one-on-one situations. His pressing ability, helps him disrupt opposition build-up and force defensive mistakes, helping also in set-piece situations.

At Sporting CP’s 3–4–3 formation, he played as the central striker positioned at the highest point in the attack to lead the offensive line. He often makes runs into the box and uses his physical presence to challenge defenders, pulling them out of position to create space for the wide forwards. Gyökeres also drifts into the wings or half-spaces to help stretch the opposition’s defense. His link-up play involves holding the ball and distributing it to teammates, creating opportunities through his movement and positioning.

Goal celebration

Gyökeres celebrates his goals by crossing both of his hands over his mouth; his former Coventry City teammate Josh Eccles said: “I think the celebration is because of the character in the film (Hannibal Lecter). He eats people and Viktor destroys defences.” According to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet in November 2023, Gyökeres said: “There were lots of guesses... It was this (Hannibal Lecter) and Batman and everything possible, but nobody got it right. No one came close. Yes, it’s a secret. I can clarify that, but not today.”

On 18 December 2023, in the flash-interview for Sport TV after a 2–0 league victory at home to rivals Porto, he was questioned about his usual goal celebration and answered: “(laughs) I thought you’d ask me sooner. I’ve been here for a few months and no one has asked me that question... I’ll tell you after the season if we win the league... no problem.” In June 2024, the Portuguese media claimed the goal celebrations were inspired by Bane, a comics character, after Gyökeres has posted on Instagram a phrase attributed to Bane.