Chloe Kelly does it again - England's Lionesses are European champions

A Chloe Kelly penalty sealed England's win over Spain in Basel on Sunday evening. The scorer of the decider against Germany in the 2022 final, Kelly held her nerve in the penalty shootout to beat Spain's Mallorca-born Cata Coll.

It was one-one at full-time, Mariona Caldentey (also Mallorcan) having put Spain ahead after 25 minutes. Alessia Russo equalised for England on 57 minutes and was substituted before the end of 90 minutes, giving way to 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang, who was later awarded young player of the tournament.

England rode their luck in extra-time, and had keeper Hannah Hampton to thank for making the penalty shootout.

Hampton, outstanding throughout the tournament, saved two penalties, England eventually winning the shootout that started with Beth Mead's first penalty having to be retaken for a double touch of the ball; Mead failed with the retake.

In the end it came down to Chloe Kelly, and she didn't miss.