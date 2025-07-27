Chloe Kelly does it again - England's Lionesses are European champions
The outstanding Hannah Hampton saved two penalties
A Chloe Kelly penalty sealed England's win over Spain in Basel on Sunday evening. The scorer of the decider against Germany in the 2022 final, Kelly held her nerve in the penalty shootout to beat Spain's Mallorca-born Cata Coll.
