King Felipe VI sets sail on opening day of MAPFRE King’s Cup regatta
A passionate sailing enthusiast, Felipe VI is a regular competitor in the King’s Cup.
King Felipe VI arrived at the Real Club Náutico de Palma (RCNP) this Tuesday morningg to mark the start of the first day of competition in the 43rd edition of the MAPFRE King’s Cup. The monarch drove himself in a grey Cupra, pulling up right at the entrance of the building, where he was warmly welcomed by Rafael Gil, president of the RCNP.
