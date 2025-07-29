King Felipe VI sets sail on opening day of MAPFRE King’s Cup regatta

King Felipe VI arrived at the Real Club Náutico de Palma (RCNP) this Tuesday morningg to mark the start of the first day of competition in the 43rd edition of the MAPFRE King’s Cup. The monarch drove himself in a grey Cupra, pulling up right at the entrance of the building, where he was warmly welcomed by Rafael Gil, president of the RCNP.

After a brief moment of anticipation, surrounded by members of the press, the King boarded the Aifos yacht. He then posed for the official photograph alongside his teammates and several young members of the Spanish Navy. Wearing the crew’s uniform—a blue T-shirt, grey Bermuda shorts, and dark brown Menorcan sandals—he also took time to greet the crews of two neighbouring boats, Regulus I and II from the CNR Armada.

Before setting sail, Felipe VI changed into a pair of sky-blue trainers, coordinating with the rest of his crew. The King had already been out on the water on both Sunday and Monday, sailing aboard his iconic yacht with his usual crew. These sessions were dedicated to technical sailing practice, focusing on important measurements and adjustments to the vessel.

These preparations were essential for the King’s participation in one of the Mediterranean’s most prestigious regattas. The trials involved calibrating equipment, adjusting sails, and testing the yacht’s performance in different wind conditions to ensure optimal competitiveness.

A passionate sailing enthusiast, Felipe VI is a regular competitor in the King’s Cup. His active involvement in the preparations of the Aifos once again demonstrates his personal dedication to the sport. Through these efforts, he shows his commitment not only as a participant but also as an engaged member of the sailing community.