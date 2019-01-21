Mallorca keeper Reina gets in a tangle with Osasuna's Kike Barja. 20-01-2019 LaLiga

Real Mallorca's Andalusian goalkeeper Manolo Reina made two howlers on Sunday lunchtime, condemning Real Mallorca to a 2-0 defeat away against Osasuna who kept their 100% home record. Two weeks ago Reina saved a couple of spot kicks at Almeria, making him the man of the match. Fast forward 14 days and his two monumental gaffes cost Real Mallorca all three points in the El Sadar.

The game was just three minutes old when he made his first mistake. A speculative shot by Villar was spilled near the penalty spot allowing Barja to spin and tap in the opener. Reina’s second mistake came in the 61st minute after his poor clearance went straight to Barja. He waltzed past Sastre setting up Roberto Torres to double Osasuna’s lead.

Stats showed that Mallorca hadn’t won in La Liga in Pamplona since 2009 and in La Segunda since 1996. On Sunday it didn't ever look possible that that stat was about to change. Having gone behind so early, Mallorca never looked likely to get back into the game and it wasn't until near the end that they threatened. A Salva Sevilla free kick was brilliantly clawed away one-handedly by Osasuna's keeper Ruben.

After the euphoria of beating Deportivo La Coruña 1-0 last week, it was a case of "celebratus interruptus" as we came crashing down back to earth with another poor away performance. It's incredible to think we can play so well at home, then get on a plane, travel over to the Peninsula and perform so badly. Despite us winning the possession count, too few shots on target never looked likely to trouble a resolute home defence. Osasuna looked a dangerous team on the break, whereas Mallorca seemed more intent on passing the ball backwards and sideways.

In the 62nd minute, coach Vicente Moreno replaced Dani Rodriguez with new Croatian signing Ante Budimir, but he failed to make any impression - probably because he never had a pass of any note, and I don’t think he touched the ball once. More big guns came on, Aridai and Abdon Prats, but time was running out.