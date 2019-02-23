Tenerife managed to rescue a point against Mallorca. 22-02-2019 @LaLiga

Real Mallorca threw away a vital two points in Tenerife on Friday night after taking a two-goal lead against a poor home side who barely threatened the Mallorca goal until near the end. As early as the third minute, Mallorca's Ecuadorian full back Pervis Estupiñan was booked for a wild tackle, and it was his second bookable offence in the 86th minute that cost us all three points. He should have been taken off at half time because he was a nailed-on certainty to be dismissed for some over-the-top skirmishes.

However, his opener was a beauty. Budimir combined with Lago Junior who rolled a pass into the path of Estupiñan. His left foot bullet volley was right on the money and gave Hernandez no chance. Mallorca looked to be well on top as the teams went in at half time. Tenerife in the second half were a different proposition. Whatever their coach threatened them with in the dressing room certainly worked, as Mallorca were forced onto the back foot. It became a game of attack versus defence. Then came one of the goalkeeping howlers of the season. Mallorca broke away, losing the ball. It broke to Tenerife defender Luis Perez who in turn passed the ball back to his goalkeeper Hernandez. Unbelievably, he lost his footing and the ball as the chasing Budimir was all over it like a rash to tap in our second.

Our midfield of Salva Sevilla, Marc Pedraza and Dani Rodriguez didn't get involved in play at all and all three struggled. It was the same down the flanks. Lago Junior and especially Aridai, who missed two chances, spent most of the evening on the periphery. Tenerife began knocking on our defensive door and it started to creak open. Mallorca led a charmed life with Tenerife hitting the bar. Manolo Reina made a couple of great saves but then in the 71st minute came the expected goal as Racic found himself in acres of space to pull one back. That was Tenerife’s first goal in 462 minutes.

By now Mallorca were under intense pressure and the game got ugly. Referee Ocon Arraiz almost lost control as the tackles came flying in. Near the end of normal time, Tenerife’s captain Suso brought down Lago Junior and then proceeded to stamp on his ankle. It was a definite straight red card offence but neither the referee nor his assistant took any action. That incident provoked anger from players and fans.

In the 85th minute Estupiñan was off for another clear foul and Mallorca were up against it. We were now ten men against a rampant Tenerife and the referee. The ball was moving around like a pinball machine when it broke to substitute Tyronne in the 92nd minute; somehow he found the net. Tenerife, who had lost their last four games and hadn't scored in any of them, had got out of jail. And boy did they celebrate. Mallorca looked downtrodden as they traipsed off the pitch.