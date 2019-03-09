Baba and Toché (Oviedo) challenge for a ball. 09-03-2019 La Liga

Real Mallorca revived their play-off hopes by overcoming an obdurate Oviedo on Saturday afternoon and climbing above their opponents to seventh.

Following a first half with barely a chance on goal having been created by either side, Mallorca stepped up the pace in the second half. From a Sevilla corner in the 68th minute, Estupiñán put Mallorca ahead with what proved to be the winning goal.

Mallorca have 45 points in seventh. Cadiz, sixth on 47, play away on Sunday evening.

Attendance: 8,032.