Football
Mallorca into playoff position
2019-03-26 07:11:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
A convincing 3-0 win over Real Zaragoza on Monday night pushed Real Mallorca back into a playoff position; Deportivo with two more points are above Mallorca in fifth place.
There were 7,837 at the Son Moix Stadium to see centre-back Antonio Raíllo put Mallorca ahead in first half added time. Following the sending-off of Zaragoza's Nieto in the 73rd minute, Abdón Prats and Aridai Cabrera scored in the 77th and 82nd minutes.
(Full report from Monro Bryce to follow.)