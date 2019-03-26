Mallorca players celebrating Raíllo's opening goal. 25-03-2019 @RCD_Mallorca

A convincing 3-0 win over Real Zaragoza on Monday night pushed Real Mallorca back into a playoff position; Deportivo with two more points are above Mallorca in fifth place.

There were 7,837 at the Son Moix Stadium to see centre-back Antonio Raíllo put Mallorca ahead in first half added time. Following the sending-off of Zaragoza's Nieto in the 73rd minute, Abdón Prats and Aridai Cabrera scored in the 77th and 82nd minutes.

(Full report from Monro Bryce to follow.)