Cordoba celebrate in the win against Mallorca. 31-03-2019

Shares:

Cordoba, in effect the bottom side in La Segunda because of the expulsion of Reus, delivered a blow to Real Mallorca's hopes by beating the Palma side 3-2 in Sunday's midday match in Andalusia.

Italian striker Piovaccari opened the scoring for Cordoba after just four minutes and added a second after 65, with Mallorca having equalised through Aridai moments before. A third from De las Cuevas was to prove enough, though Abdon's 88th minute goal gave Mallorca a chance of a point, which might have come when Lago then hit the bar in added time but Abdon was unable to convert the rebound.

Mallorca drop to seventh, and Cordoba climb off the bottom.