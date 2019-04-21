Mallorca celebrate Aridai's goal. 20-04-2019 LaLiga

Real Mallorca climbed to fourth in LaLiga 123 with a two-nil win over Rayo Majadahonda on Saturday night that was rather more convincing than the scoreline suggests.

The goals came in the first twenty-five minutes through Aridai and Lago Junior, the second a clear penalty when Lago was fouled in the area. The best chance for the visitors was twenty minutes from the end. Mallorca's keeper Manolo Reina saved a penalty taken by Enzo Zidane, the son of Zinedine.

Mallorca are on 58 points, the same as Malaga in fifth. The two teams meet this coming Saturday in Andalusia. Cadiz, in sixth with 56 points, could go above both if they win at home today against Numancia.

Attendance at the Son Moix: 7,649.