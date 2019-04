Suárez celebrates his goal. 27-04-2019 Carlos Guerrero-LOF

A goal by Argentine Leo Suárez in the 86th minute gave Mallorca the three points against play-off rivals Malaga.

In a game largely dominated by the home side, the visitors' defence held firm, with Reina saving well from Adrián in denying Malaga their best chance with quarter of an hour to go.

The win gives Mallorca 61 points in fourth place. Cadiz, fifth, play on Sunday.