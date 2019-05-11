Budimir (white shirt) in action for Mallorca against Nastic. 11-05-2019 LaLiga

Nàstic 2 - Real Mallorca 1

An extraordinary end to the match in Tarragona saw Mallorca equalise on 90 minutes, only for José Kanté to grab the winner for Nastic after three minutes of added time.

The home side, who are as good as relegated, went ahead shortly before half time through the Nigerian striker, Uche, who only moments before had failed to convert a penalty after Campos had handled in the area. Prior to this, four yellow cards had been shown, three for Nastic players in the space of six minutes, while Aridai had struck the woodwork for Mallorca on twenty minutes; the visitors otherwise failed to make much impression.

Budimir had the ball in the net on sixty minutes, but it was disallowed for hand ball. Nastic looked as if they would hold out, until substitute Abdon appeared to have won Mallorca a valuable away point. Then came Kanté.

Mallorca stay fourth on 64 points. Five and sixth-placed Cádiz and Deportivo play on Sunday in La Coruña.