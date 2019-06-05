Sastre, Rodríguez and Suárez celebrate Mallorca's goal. 04-06-2019 Miquel A. Cañellas

Shares:

Real Mallorca 1 - Granada 1

Real Mallorca booked their place in the playoffs and Granada secured automatic promotion in Tuesday night's rearranged meeting at the Son Moix.

A 68th minute goal from Salva Sevilla looked as if it was going to secure all three points for Mallorca, but an error by defender Estupiñán let in Fede San Emerito to grab a draw for the visitors with two minutes remaining of normal time.

Albacete lost at home to Malaga and Cadiz lost at home to Extremadura. These two results confirmed Granada's promotion and Mallorca's playoff spot.

Attendance: 13,849.