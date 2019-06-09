Real Mallorca players in a huddle before the start of the match against Extremadura. 08-06-2019 LaLiga

Extremadura 0 - Real Mallorca 0

Real Mallorca finished the Liga123 season in fifth position following Saturday evening's nil-nil draw with Extremadura. They will play the first leg of their playoff tie against Albacete this Thursday at the Son Moix (9pm). The return leg will be on Sunday.

With the playoff spot already secured, Mallorca fielded a weakened side against Extremadura. A minute's silence for José Antonio Reyes, who had been playing for the home side, was held before the match kicked off.

Stoichkov struck the woodwork for Mallorca on 37 minutes, the visitors' best opportunity of the first half, and Parera - in goal for Mallorca - saved well five minutes later from Kike Márquez. He had to be alert in stopping the same player seven minutes into the second half.

Parera's save from a Willy header on 71 minutes and a further good effort by Stoichkov confirmed these two as the standout players for Mallorca on a night more marked by what was going on elsewhere. With Cadiz losing, Deportivo clinched sixth place by beating Cordoba 2-0, while Malaga's 3-0 win over Elche and Albacete's 3-0 defeat away at Almeria left Malaga and Albacete in third and fourth spots respectively.