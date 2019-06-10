Overall winner of the Bulletin golf tournament: Duncan Fischer, 14, who received his prize from Carthal Rochford of Blevins Franks. 08-06-2019

Shares:

A rising golf star, 14-year-old Duncan Fischer, won the Bulletin Fifth Golf Cup at the Maioris course on Saturday beating off stiff competition from almost 70 players of all ages and handicaps in a thrilling spectacle.

The 14-year-old, who divides his playing time between Majorca and Miami, was a worthy winner of the tournament and could be a golf player to watch.

He was presented with his prize by Carthal Rochford of Blevins Franks, the principal sponsor of the event which was played in good weather conditions at the course near Lluchmajor.

It was a fun day out with an 18 hole round of golf followed by a lunch and then prize giving ceremony.

Prizes were also presented by Bulletin editor Jason Moore and Alejandro Bellapart of law firm BellapartFeliu.

It was a truly international tournament with the majority of players being British but also Spanish, German and Scandinavian golfers taking part in the event.

The Winners

· Overall winner: Duncan Fischer

· Category One: Gisela Strickrodt

· Catergory Two: Nelson Huertas

· Category Three: Francisco Ramirez

· Longest Drive: (Women) Pam Gardner

· Longest Drive: (Men) Paolo Lanzara

· Nearest to the Pin: Duncan Fischer

Tombola prizes

· Brunch for Four at Hotel Gloria in Palma: Margarita Santandreu.

· 1 Night for two in Junior Suite (La Residencia): Isabel Marcelo Polo.

· 30 Minute Flight courtesy of Balearic Helicopters: Juan Alba

· Aqua Luna Hotel (1 one night for two B&B): Marcos Gomez

· No Frills (dolphin watching excursion): Martin Vogel

· Meal at La Bottega Di Michele: Terry Cameron

· Meal at La Bottega Di Michele: Bernhard Moselar

· 100 euro Voucher from Ticket travel agency: Guy Dupont

· 1 night for two B&B at Casa Cook: John Cooper

· 1 night for two B&B at Casa Cook: Robert Scott

· Casa Cook Spa Day for two: Stan Hunter

· Casa Cook Spa Day for two: Derek De Vries

· Aris Robot Prize: Ashley Reuben