Reina in the Mallorca goal saves against Albacete. 16-06-2019 Carlos Gil-Roig

Two-nil up in the playoff semifinal, Mallorca got off to a poor start, committing fouls and going behind to a Bela free-kick after the same player was fouled by Lago Junior just outside the area. It took Mallorca until the half-hour mark to start to get into the match without creating genuine opportunities.

Five minutes after the break, Lago had the ball in the net, but the goal was ruled out for a clear offside. Albacete striker Zozulya's header drew a fine save from Reina on 70 minutes. Nadal in the Albacete goal responded ten minutes later in saving Raíllo's header from Salva Sevilla's free-kick.

Three minutes into added time, Reina saved Eugeni's shot, and Mallorca were through to the playoff final.

Mallorca will play Deportivo La Coruña; the first leg (away) is on Thursday.