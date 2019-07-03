Son Moix takes a well-deserved holiday, with the sign “We are in the First Division” on the gates. 29-06-2019

Under the slogan “Join us,” the 2019/20 Real Mallorca season ticket campaign in La Liga started officially yesterday. As expected, tickets have doubled in price after the team returned to the highest echelon of Spanish club football, La Liga Santander, for the first time in six years.

Prices remain one of the cheapest season ticket options in the Primera League, ranging from 120€ to 450€ for renewals, and between 145€ and 550€ for new ticket applicants. The online renovation option is available until 8th July via the club’s website, www.rcdmallorca.es. From Monday 8th July, the renewal campaign starts at the Son Moix offices, normal office hours.

Prices are as follows:

Renewals:

Luis Sitjar stand – adults =120€, under 21s and over 65s = 85€, child = 65€

Sol Baja/Alta – adults = 290€, under 21s and over 65s = 130€, child = 75€

Stand seating – adults = 450€, under 21s and over 65s = 270€, child = 160€

The new ticket campaign starts on 8th August, and prices range from 550€ in the covered stand to 145€ behind the North goal.

La Liga kicks off on the weekend 17/18th August.

Season tickets cover all La Liga games, however, the club hasn’t stated whether or not the big games against Real Madrid or Barcelona will be classed as a “day of the club.” If they are, then we’ll have to queue up and pay extra. Tickets cover all cup matches excluding the final!!

In other news, Mallorca have signed 25-year-old Real Betis striker Alex Alegria on a five-year deal. He spent most of last season on loan at Sporting Gijon. It now looks likely that he’ll join Ante Budimir and Pablo Chavarria as our three major strikers next season. Abdon Prats will probably be our fourth attacking option with Alex Lopez set to move on.

The much-anticipated fixture list will be issued tomorrow at 1 pm. News on that in Friday’s Fan’s View. Because of stadium refurbishment at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid will play their first three home games away. It would be something special if we got them early in the new campaign at Son Moix.