The start of the competition. 14-07-2019 Miquel A. Cañellas

Some two hundred athletes took part in Sunday's El Corte Inglés Ciutat de Palma aquathlon - swimming and running - for which there were different trials based at Can Pere Antoni.

Miguel Ángel Fidalgo of Xtrm Calvia won the twelve kilometre trial for men in a time of 1:01:58. He was seven minutes ahead of second-placed Fernando Rodríguez. Maiha Genovart of Palma Running won the women's event in 1:20:06, three minutes in front of Emma Parra.

The male and female winners of the sprint of six kilometres were, respectively, Daniel Pons of Duet Tri Portixol and Maria de Lluc Gascuñana (TEC Enrique Granados).

Luis and Antonio of Fidípides came first in the relay trial, while Guillem Femenia and Sofía Barrios won in the children's categories.