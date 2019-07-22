Mallorca's first half line-up on Sunday. 21-07-2019 Jordi García

Real Mallorca got their Summer pre-season campaign off to a winning start when they brushed aside local third division part timers Felanitx 4-0 in Sa Pobla’s Nou Camp ground on Sunday night. Lago Junior opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a superb solo effort, curling in a shot high into the net from the edge of the penalty area.

After the break, coach Vicente Moreno made 11 changes and the introduction of new strikers Alex Alegria and Pablo Chavarria put the struggling Felanitx team under even more pressure. It was the ex Real Betis hit-man Alegria who doubled Mallorca’s lead five minutes after the break. His looping header should have been saved by Mateu in the Felanitx goal but he was all over the place as the ball found its way into the unguarded net. Mallorca looked in cruise control.

As happens a lot, the best player on the pitch was “El Maestro,” Salva Sevilla, playing in his new red boots. He was up-ended in the area in the 75th minute and the referee had an easy decision to make – penalty. Argentinian striker Pablo Chavarria thumped in the spot kick, 3-0. With time running out, another desperate lunge by a Felanitx defender saw Mallorca win a free kick 20 yards out. This looked bread and butter for Salva Sevilla, as his trademark free kick beat substitute goalkeeper Obrador, all ends up. Mallorca were worthy winners against poor opposition.

In the first half our goalkeeper, Manolo Reina, was a mere spectator and was almost slapping on the sun factor 50. He was at his busiest retrieving the ball when it had gone out of play, as there were no ball boys/girls in attendance. As usual in these types of games, the coach played all 22 players who were picked. Youngsters like Ocana, Enzo, Roberto, Pierre, Moyita and Victor were all given a run out. The latter has just signed a two-year contract extension. Liverpool are allegedly watching the Ivorian youngster’s progression. On the subject of re-signing players, Baba put pen to paper last week, keeping him here until 2022. He has been described as our “pearl” in the academy, so much so that with a host of clubs monitoring him, Mallorca have slapped a 45 million euro price tag on the young Ghanaian.

Several players missed Sunday’s game through niggly injuries, including Serbian signing Aleksandar Sedlar, Abdon Prats (who is still carrying a muscle strain after his heroics in the second leg play-off game) and Aridai Cabrera, who arrived at the Nou Camp on crutches. Joan Sastre, who is expected to leave the club if a decent offer comes along before the end of August, was seen sitting on the naughty step in the Nou Camp. Once again the main reason for his refusal to sign a new deal is money. He reckons that as he’s been at the club for ten years, he should be getting the same, if not more than, other players who’ve been more recent arrivals. it’s what’s called a conundrum ! Mallorca play their next pre-season friendly tomorrow night at 19:15 in the Son Bibiloni training complex against Magalluf side Playas de Calvia. This club was where Marco Asensio first learnt the game as a small boy.

PS Several players from last season have been shipped out on loan: Alex Lopez to Extremadura; Carlos Castro to Lugo; Russo, Buenacasa and Valcarce to Ponferradina and Stoichkov has gone to Alcorcon.