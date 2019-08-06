Real Mallorca season ticket holders rush to change their seats
Real Mallorca season ticket holders have been queuing through the night to grab the chance of changing their seating for the new season in La Liga.
Hundreds of fans spent the night outside the Son Moix ticket offices waiting for them to open first thumbing this morning.
Season tickets holders have all day tomorrow, but the majority wanted to get there first thing in order to secure a better seat now that the side is back in the top flight of European football.
