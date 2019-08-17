Football
Victorious Premier Division return for Mallorca
Real Mallorca 2 - Eibar 1
Real Mallorca's return to the top flight couldn't have started any better; Dani Rodríguez put the home side ahead after three minutes.
Eibar's Portuguese defender Paulo Oliveira equalised after 57 minutes before giving Mallorca the win by putting into his own net after Sastre's centre with fifteen minutes remaining.
Attendance: 15,127.
