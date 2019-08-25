Valjent having his shirt tugged as he looks for a cross. 25-08-2019 La Liga

Real Mallorca 0 - Real Sociedad 1

A goal from a counterattack in the eighty-second minute by Norwegian midfielder Martin Ødegaard gave Real Sociedad three points and brought Mallorca back to earth after last weekend's opening game win against Eibar.

Attendance: 18,133.