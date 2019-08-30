Aug 27, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to John Millman of Australia in the first round on day two of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. 27-08-2019 Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports TENNIS/

Shares:

Three-times champion Rafa Nadal got a walkover into the third round of the U.S. Open after Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from their evening match yesterday.

Kokkinakis, whose clash with the Spanish second seed was scheduled to close out yesterday's night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, withdrew with a right shoulder injury, tournament organisers said in a statement.

The 23-year-old Australian, who has struggled badly with injury in recent years, beat Bulgarian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in his opening match this week and was seeking his first appearance in the U.S. Open third round.

Nadal will now face South Korean Chung Hyeon tomorrow.