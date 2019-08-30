Tennis
Rafa Nadal gets walkover into U.S. Open third round
Three-times champion Rafa Nadal got a walkover into the third round of the U.S. Open after Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from their evening match yesterday.
Kokkinakis, whose clash with the Spanish second seed was scheduled to close out yesterday's night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, withdrew with a right shoulder injury, tournament organisers said in a statement.
The 23-year-old Australian, who has struggled badly with injury in recent years, beat Bulgarian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in his opening match this week and was seeking his first appearance in the U.S. Open third round.
Nadal will now face South Korean Chung Hyeon tomorrow.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.