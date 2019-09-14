Football
Nil-nil after missed penalties
Real Mallorca 0 - Athletic Bilbao 0
With neither side able to cash in on penalties late in the game, Mallorca picked up a point from a game they just about deserved to win. Baba and Lago Junior had chances for the home side either side of the half-time break and Salva Sevilla hit the post as the match headed to its penalties climax.
Mallorca's Kubo was fouled in the area in the 79th minute, Abdon stepped up to take the penalty and put it wide. In added time, a VAR decision ruled handball against Baba in the Mallorca area, Aduriz took the penalty for Athletic, which Reina saved.
