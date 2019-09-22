Kubo in action for Mallorca against Getafe. 22-09-2019 Sergio Reyes Robledo

Getafe 4 - Real Mallorca 2

A spirited comeback by Mallorca in the second half suggested that the visitors might have snatched a draw, having gone three-nil down.

The first twenty minutes of the match couldn't have been much worse for Mallorca. From a Getafe corner in the eighth minute Baba put into his own net. Then both Baba Rahman and Salva Sevilla needed to be substituted for injuries; Kubo and Lumor replaced them.

In the 32nd minute Molina put Getafe two-up with a penalty, VAR having confirmed that Sastre had grabbed Mata's shirt in the area. A goal from Mata was then overruled for offside by VAR.

The Mallorca defence was sleeping and allowed Nyom to add a third after 62 minutes. The game looked all over, but Budimir scored twice within the space of seven minutes to take Mallorca into the final quarter of an hour looking for an equaliser. It didn't come. Instead, a fine pass from Portillo allowed Ángel Rodríguez to get in behind the Mallorca defence and fire in a fourth for Getafe.