Fran Gámez in action for Real Mallorca against Alavés. 29-09-2019 David Aguilar - Efe

Alavés 2 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca in the bottom three and Alavés in seventeenth, so it was like an early-season six-pointer, and it was the home side which took the points.

Budimir hit the woodwork for the visitors on ten minutes, which was as good as it got for Mallorca. Not that Alavés were much better in what was an unremarkable game. The goal action came in the final fifteen minutes, Lucas Pérez scoring from the penalty spot following a VAR decision that went against Lago Junior. With five minutes remaining, Reina, having done well to keep out a second from Lucas Pérez, was beaten by Joselu.

One win from seven for Mallorca so far this season, and the negative goal difference is beginning to mount.