Legends Cup line up in Palma. 03-10-2019 Laura Stadler

The Legends Cup tennis event got underway at the Palma tennis club on Thursday night and it was an instant success with the crowd.

This is the 5th year that the event is taking place and it is on course to be the most successful to date.

The players taking part this year are Elena Dementieva, Mikhail Youzhny, David Ferrer, Mats Wilander, Thomas Enqvist, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Moya.

The event is sold out for this weekend.