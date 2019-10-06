Budimir celebrates the opening goal for Mallorca against Espanyol. 06-10-2019 LaLiga

Real Mallorca 2 - Espanyol 0

Real Mallorca returned to winning ways courtesy of a two-nil victory over Espanyol in the midday match. Mallorca gradually increased in confidence in the first half against rivals also in the league basement. Budimir scored from close range following Sastre's header in the 36th minute.

In the second half, Campuzano had a couple of decent chances for Espanyol before Salva Sevilla's 73rd minute shot settled the match.