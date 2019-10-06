Football
Welcome win for Mallorca
Real Mallorca 2 - Espanyol 0
Real Mallorca returned to winning ways courtesy of a two-nil victory over Espanyol in the midday match. Mallorca gradually increased in confidence in the first half against rivals also in the league basement. Budimir scored from close range following Sastre's header in the 36th minute.
In the second half, Campuzano had a couple of decent chances for Espanyol before Salva Sevilla's 73rd minute shot settled the match.
