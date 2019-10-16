A closely disputed lineout between El Toro RC and Bahia RC. 14-10-2019 Alfonse Simo, Herman Bertorelli

The rugby season in Majorca is now well underway even though the weather hasn’t really yet cooled off. The youngsters have been in action as have the Shamrock Girls and teams in the Mallorca Senior League.

Mallorca League

The Senior Mallorca League continued with games between Shamrock RC, RC Ponent and Bahia RC and El Toro RC respectively.

In the match between El Toro RC and Bahia RC in Son Caliu, the teams were evenly matched for a while but the younger legs of the home team enabled them to keep up the intensity for longer once their opponents began to tire. The final score was 27 points to 10, a first win of this new league for El Toro RC.

In the hard fought game between Shamrock RC and RC Ponent, the experience of older players added to the younger players’ enthusiasm showed in their match against an increasingly experienced home team. Long phases of possession gave RC Ponent an advantage and they were able to beat their opponents defence to score two tries before the half time whistle. The second half of the match saw a more balanced game in which Shamrock RC increased their effort and were more organised. Unfortunately the game had to be stopped for several minutes due to injury and once play was resumed the visitors took the upper hand finishing with a final whistle score of 14 points to 31.

U14

The first match of the season for the U14 teams from El Toro RC and RC Ponent took place in Son Caliu on Saturday in front of a large crowd of supporters anticipating an exciting game. They were not disappointed as the two teams played extremely well and competitively even this early in the season.

By half time El Toro RC were points up and it was only as replacements were changed in, some of whom have only just begun to play rugby, that RC Ponent began to catch up. The final score was 31 points to 36 with a win for El Toro RC. New rules mean that nearly all of the members of the U14 squad get a chance to play during a game.

Shamrock RC Girls

Shamrock RC girls had a much more successful weekend playing against Cataluña Central having an easy game and being 0 points to 40 up by the half time break. The match continued in much the same way for the remaining 40 minutes with the Mallorquin girls finishing on 0 points to 95.

Coming up

Next weekend the U14 players have a Baleares training weekend in Inca, whilst the Baleares U16 and U18 will be playing in Cataluña against CESA.

Babarians XV have a home game in Son Caliu on Saturday against RC L’Hospitalet, kick off at 17.00. In the Mallorca League, RC Ponent are due to play El Toro RC in Principes de España on Saturday, kick off at 16.00.

The younger teams have their next Rugby Day which will take place in Ses Salines, beginning at 10.00.