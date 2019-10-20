Lago celebrates his goal with coach Moreno. 19-10-2019 Miquel Angel Cañellas

Shares:

Real Mallorca 1 - Real Madrid 0

With a goal in the sixth minute, Real Mallorca beat a Real Madrid side without the injured Bale, Kroos and Modric and also lacking Carvajal and Hazard, who had been rested.

Lago Junior's goal was to prove decisive in a match in which Mallorca were the better side. Budimir had a goal ruled out for offside on thirteen minutes. Soon after, Febas was unable to capitalise on Lago's defence-splitting pass. Madrid came to life with shots from Benzema and Marcelo, but went in at half-time a goal down.

Even though Mallorca tired somewhat in the second half, Madrid produced very little, and when Odriozola was sent off in the 73rd minute for a second bookable offence, the victory was as good as sealed.

Mallorca moved up to fourteenth in La Liga as a result of the win and now have ten points. Celta Vigo and Real Betis, both with nine, play on Sunday; Vigo are away at eighteenth-placed Alaves, who have eight points.