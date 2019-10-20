Football
Lago's goal decisive for Mallorca
Real Mallorca 1 - Real Madrid 0
With a goal in the sixth minute, Real Mallorca beat a Real Madrid side without the injured Bale, Kroos and Modric and also lacking Carvajal and Hazard, who had been rested.
Lago Junior's goal was to prove decisive in a match in which Mallorca were the better side. Budimir had a goal ruled out for offside on thirteen minutes. Soon after, Febas was unable to capitalise on Lago's defence-splitting pass. Madrid came to life with shots from Benzema and Marcelo, but went in at half-time a goal down.
Even though Mallorca tired somewhat in the second half, Madrid produced very little, and when Odriozola was sent off in the 73rd minute for a second bookable offence, the victory was as good as sealed.
Mallorca moved up to fourteenth in La Liga as a result of the win and now have ten points. Celta Vigo and Real Betis, both with nine, play on Sunday; Vigo are away at eighteenth-placed Alaves, who have eight points.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.