Prize giving at the 22nd International Masters Cycling Week in Mallorca. 20-10-2019 GRUP SERRA

Shares:

The winners of each category of Cycling’s European Cup were crowned at the Nova Beach Lounge in Playa de Palma and competitors from the Balearics did very well in the younger categories.

The Masters 50, 55, 60 and 65 opened the event on a very blustery day with the top three vying for the win over 59'9 kilometres. The Norwegian, Joan Fjeldavlie won the final sprint, stopping the clock at 1:23:05 (at 42,258 kilometres per hour), followed by the Polish Jaroslaw Chojnacki and the Finnish Arto Vainionpää. The best Balearic competitor was Ramón Ros who came in fifth 2:15.

Arto Vainionpää is the champion of the Masters 50 European Cup and 3rd place went to Ramón Ros. The Norwegian Fjeldavlie took home the Masters 55 title and Jaume Font and Joan Rosselló finished in 4th and 5th place respectively.

Dutchman, Ron Paffen, added the Masters 60 to his collection of cycling records, with Todo Quetglas coming in 8th for the Balearics, and the German Ullrich Rottler left the rest of the field in his wake to clinch the Masters 65. British cyclist, Roy Holmes, who came third in the Masters 60, was the winner of the International Week in his categories.

Expectations were high as the 84.5 kilometre Masters 30, 35, 40 and 45 got underway.

Joan Batle won gold for the Balearics in the Masters 30 with Jose Redondo finishing in fourth place and Álex Martínez in sixth.

Swiss cyclist, Roman Locher, who lives in Majorca, finished in 1:57:30 to grab victory in the Masters 35, with Gonzalo Martínez finishing in fourth place.

Javier Salmerón was triumphant in the Masters 40 winning the European Cup and the Week and José María Madrid brought home yet another victory for Spain in the Masters 45.