Braithwaite's goal was sufficient to beat a poor Real Mallorca. 26-10-2019

Leganés 1 - Real Mallorca 0

After the euphoria of the home win against Real Madrid, Mallorca headed off to Leganés in the Madrid region in the hope of three more points; this time against the bottom-placed strugglers.

The visitors, dominating possession without threatening to score, went a goal down on the half-hour mark. The Mallorca defence switched off, and Dane Martin Braithwaite pounced. At half-time Leganés were in control, Mallorca still not having posed any great threat.

Braithwaite might have had a second with a quarter of an hour remaining. Following a Rosales free-kick, he hit the woodwork. With seven minutes of added time, Mallorca were throwing all they had at an equaliser, but needed Reina to save them from going two-down.

The equaliser didn't come. Mallorca were poor; this was a reality check.