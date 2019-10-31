Mallorca celebrate their lead, but the result against Osasuna was a draw. 31-10-2019

Real Mallorca 2 - Osasuna 2

At home to mid-table Osasuna, Mallorca were looking to put last Saturday's disappointing result and performance against Leganés behind them.



A seventeenth-minute penalty shout for a foul on Lago Junior was turned down, but three minutes later a penalty was awarded to Mallorca for a clear foul on Dani Rodríguez. Lago stepped up and put Mallorca ahead. Shortly after, centre-back Martin Valjent's header struck the bar, as Mallorca dominated the first half.

On the 60th and 64th minutes, Budimir had two good opportunities to add to Mallorca's lead, and then - while Mallorca were still dominant - came the equaliser for Osasuna. Cardona's individual effort took advantage of a static Mallorca defence.

A blatant handball in the area by Osasuna's defender Roncaglia gave Mallorca the chance to restore the lead, and Salva Sevilla duly obliged. Mallorca's joy was shortlived. Three minutes later, on 77 minutes, Rubén García headed in to make it two-all.

With four minutes left and Osasuna sensing a win, Reina saved well as Cardona looked to make it three for the visitors. Mallorca lost their shape, but Osasuna couldn't capitalise.

Attendance: 12,641.