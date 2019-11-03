Football
Poor Mallorca lose on the road again
Real Valladolid 3 - Real Mallorca 0
Mallorca, back in action after Thursday night's draw at home to Osasuna, travelled to Valladolid, a side in the lower half of La Liga.
Budimir might have put Mallorca ahead on 17 minutes after being put through by a fine Dani Rodríguez pass, and Mallorca had arguably had the better of things before going a goal down on 39 minutes, when Joaquín Fernández scored following a Valladolid corner.
Three minutes after the break, a mix-up between centre-back Raíllo and goalkeeper Fabricio led to the keeper fouling Valladolid's number nine, Enes Üdal, who converted the penalty to put the home side two-up. Fabricio made up for this ten minutes later in preventing Plano from adding a third.
Mallorca seemed to run out of ideas and offered no threat. Valladolid confirmed their superiority in added time, substitute Sandro Ramírez making it three-nil.
Mallorca were very poor in the second half and sit in seventeenth place, with Celta Vigo, two points below them, playing later at home to Getafe.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.