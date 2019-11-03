Mallorca's Raíllo in action during the defeat to Valladolid. 03-11-2019 R. García

Real Valladolid 3 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca, back in action after Thursday night's draw at home to Osasuna, travelled to Valladolid, a side in the lower half of La Liga.

Budimir might have put Mallorca ahead on 17 minutes after being put through by a fine Dani Rodríguez pass, and Mallorca had arguably had the better of things before going a goal down on 39 minutes, when Joaquín Fernández scored following a Valladolid corner.

Three minutes after the break, a mix-up between centre-back Raíllo and goalkeeper Fabricio led to the keeper fouling Valladolid's number nine, Enes Üdal, who converted the penalty to put the home side two-up. Fabricio made up for this ten minutes later in preventing Plano from adding a third.

Mallorca seemed to run out of ideas and offered no threat. Valladolid confirmed their superiority in added time, substitute Sandro Ramírez making it three-nil.

Mallorca were very poor in the second half and sit in seventeenth place, with Celta Vigo, two points below them, playing later at home to Getafe.