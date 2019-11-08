Football
Argentina to train in Majorca
The Argentina men's football team will spend three days training in Palma next week ahead of two friendly matches to be played in Israel and Saudi Arabia. The team will arrive in Palma on Sunday night and will be staying at the Melià Palma Bay Hotel. Training will be at Son Bibiloni, Real Mallorca's training ground. Sessions on Monday and Tuesday will be briefly open to the media. Otherwise, they will be behind closed doors.
Among the squad will be Lionel Messi and various Premier League players - Sergio Agüero and Nicolás Otamendi of Manchester City; Juan Foyth and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham; Emiliano Martínez (Arsenal); Marcos Rojo (Manchester United); and Roberto Pereyra of Watford.
Argentina will be playing friendlies against Brazil in Riyadh and Uruguay in Tel Aviv.
