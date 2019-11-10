Lago Junior celebrates the opening goal for Mallorca against Villarreal. 10-11-2019 Cati Cladera

Real Mallorca 3 - Villarreal 1

Mallorca climbed to 16th in La Liga with what was a well-deserved win at home against Villarreal.

Putting recent disappointments behind them, Mallorca were two-nil up after 23 minutes thanks to two penalties. In the twelfth minute, 18-year-old Japan international Kubo was fouled by Villarreal's Iborra. VAR confirmed the foul, and Lago Junior dispatched the first penalty. Eleven minutes later, Dani Rodríguez's pass released Febas, who was brought down by Asenjo in the Villarreal goal. Rodríguez made it two from the penalty spot.

Soon after the break there was another penalty, this one for Villarreal. Mallorca keeper Reina cleared the ball but cleaned out Moreno in the process. Former Arsenal player and Spanish international Santi Cazorla reduced the deficit for the visitors.

With 53 minutes gone, Kubo - the star of the show for Mallorca - beat Asenjo with an unstoppable strike from just outside the area to seal the victory.