Argentina's football team during a training session in Palma. 11-11-2019 Youtube: Ultima Hora

The National Police were needed to keep control as hundreds of football fans descended on Real Mallorca's training ground, where the Argentina national side was holding a training session which started at 5pm on Monday afternoon. The police also needed to escort the Argentina coach into the Son Bibiloni facilities.

Among the fans were some of the 4,000 or so Argentines who are registered as residents in Majorca. It was Lionel Messi who they were most seeking a glimpse of, but the Argentina squad has some other big names, none more so than Manchester City's Sergio Agüero. One Argentina fan, Erman Romay, said that he had gone in order to see if he could get close to Messi and Agüero; "they are the best in the world."

If the fans had hoped that they might see their heroes training, they were to be disappointed. Members of the media were the only ones being let in, and just for fifteen minutes.

A second training session with media access was planned for Tuesday. The final two sessions on Wednesday will be totally behind closed doors. On Thursday, the team will leave Majorca for two friendlies to be played in the Middle East, the first of them in Riyadh against Brazil.