Football
Messi training in Palma
Messi join the Argentina squad for training yesterday in Palma.
Lionel Messi the Argentina and Barcelona striker has been training with his Argentina teammates at the Son Bibiloni ground just outside Palma.
☺️ ¡Un placer teneros en nuestra casa! 💪🏻👹 https://t.co/zeMY2N9PIU— RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) November 12, 2019
Messi, considered to be one of the best players ever, caused a sensation when he arrived in Palma with hundreds of fans waiting for him at the airport.
👏🏻 ¡Vaya DÚO! 🇦🇷 #VamosArgentina pic.twitter.com/n4600Z5P4z— RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) November 12, 2019
