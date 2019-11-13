Messi join the Argentina squad for training yesterday in Palma. 12-11-2019 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Lionel Messi the Argentina and Barcelona striker has been training with his Argentina teammates at the Son Bibiloni ground just outside Palma.

☺️ ¡Un placer teneros en nuestra casa! 💪🏻👹 https://t.co/zeMY2N9PIU — RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) November 12, 2019

Messi, considered to be one of the best players ever, caused a sensation when he arrived in Palma with hundreds of fans waiting for him at the airport.