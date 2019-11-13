Tennis
You cannot be serious!
On Monday, after the Zverev match, a reporter asked this stupid question. This is how Rafa reacted...
At a press conference on Monday, the usually calm Rafa Nadal became annoyed with a reporter.
Following his defeat to the German Alexander Zverev in London the journalist wanted to know if his "irregular performance" on court was due to his recent wedding.
The Majorcan was indignant and answered, visibly angry: "Are you really asking me this? Is it a serious question or a joke? Okay, I'm surprised"
For his part, the journalist has said that the tennis player's response was "silly and rude" and says he "awaits an apology".
