Moto GP
Majorcan Jorge Lorenzo has decided to retire from motorcycle racing
Three-time Moto GP world champion Majorcan Jorge Lorenzo has decided to retire from motorcycle racing.
He has been saying for a number of weeks that he wanted to continue, but his mind is now made up.
In addition to his three world titles he also has two 250cc world championships from 2006 and 2007.
