Real Mallorca at their training ground. 16-10-2019 miquel a. cañellas

Shares:

Barcelona host Real Mallorca this Saturday night with Ernesto Valverde’s side seeking victory to continue at the top of the Liga.

Barcelona are in good spirits after defeating Leganés, and the 0-1 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano against Atlético Madrid.

Mallorca, on the other hand, travel to the Nou Camp 17th place in the standings, with 14 points.

And they head to Barcelona on the back of losing to Betis, their second defeat in a row which leaves them only one point off the relegation zone - Celta, Espanyol and Leganés.

“We can not afford to give anything away. Now we have to correct mistakes and prepare ourselves in the best way possible (against Barcelona),” said Mallorca’s veteran Andalusian footballer Salva Sevilla.

For Barcelona, Arturo Vidal looks set to play considering that the team will have to travel to Italy to play Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza, on December 10.

The Chilean midfielder was brought on against Atlético. The former Bayern Munich came on for Arthur in minute 73 and proved a good partner for Lionel Messi who ended up applauding him.