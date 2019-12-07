Football
Barcelona hit Mallorca for five
Barcelona 5 - Real Mallorca 2
Real Mallorca away at Barcelona, and things could have started well for the visitors, but Dani Rodriguez shot wide, and Griezmann immediately latched onto ter Stegen's goal kick and put Barcelona ahead with eight minutes gone. Ten minutes later, and Griezmann set up Messi, who gave Reina no chance with a curling shot from outside the area.
Suarez hit the post on the half hour. Barcelona were well on top, but Budimir's deflected shot brought Mallorca back into the game on 35 minutes, only for Messi and then Suarez, with a back heel, to send Barcelona into the break four-one up.
Budimir added a second for Mallorca on 65 minutes, as Barcelona appeared to have gone off the boil. But enter Messi for his hat-trick goal with seven minutes left; Suarez with the assist. A Barcelona sixth was prevented by a fine save from Reina, who prevented an added-time own goal by Sastre.
