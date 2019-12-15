Football
Late equaliser keeps Mallorca out of the drop zone
Celta Vigo 2 - Real Mallorca 2
An 84th minute equaliser from striker Budimir prevented Real Mallorca from slipping into the relegation zone occupied by their opponents. The equaliser had been made the more difficult as Mallorca were down to ten men, Raíllo having been sent off for a second yellow some seven minutes earlier.
A draw was a credit to their tenacity, but Mallorca's attack had been lacklustre throughout. The visitors went behind on 20 minutes when Rafinha got in between Raíllo and Valjent to put Celta one-up. Twelve minutes later, VAR confirmed a foul on Budimir in the box, and Salva Sevilla equalised for Mallorca.
Brought on at the start of the second half, substitute Hernández was soon in action for Mallorca. Unfortunately, his first contribution was to give away a penalty; Aspas converted for Celta. The home side could have made it three in the 74th minute. With Reina in the Mallorca goal beaten, Sisto's effort was cleared off the line by Valjent.
