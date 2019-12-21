Football
VAR and errors cost Mallorca
Real Mallorca 0 - Sevilla 2
Fourth bottom at home to third top, Mallorca should have gone ahead on three minutes, when Lago Junior hit over the bar after fine work by Kubo.
From a Sevilla corner, a disastrous error by Reina in the Mallorca goal gifted Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos a goal on twenty minutes, Reina having moments earlier saved well to prevent Argentine winger Ocampos from putting Sevilla ahead.
Budimir looked to have made it all square just before the break, but VAR ruled offside; Budimir was booked for protesting after a review that had lasted a couple of minutes. By this time, Mallorca and the Son Moix were getting on referee Manzano's case. When Carlos scored, it looked as if he had fouled Baba, yet VAR suggested otherwise. Soon after the goal, Munir appeared to foul Lago in the box; there was no VAR review.
VAR was again in action on 60 minutes. Sevilla again benefited, Baba having stamped on Jordan in the area. Banega made it two-nil, which was pretty much game over. Gámez had an effort with five minutes to go, but that was it.
After the short winter break, Mallorca will be away at Granada on the fifth of January.
Attendance: 14,321.
