Spanish cup
Real Mallorca enjoy a cup win on the road
King's Cup
Alex Febas struck in minute 26 to secure a vital King's Cup victory for Real Mallorca against third division side Zamora yesterday.
It was a rare away win for Real Mallorca against a record breaking side which, until yesterday, were unbeaten.
Full match report in Fan's View on Tuesday.
