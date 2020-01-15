Representatives of the teams pose after the draw for the sixteenth final of the Copa del Rey held on Tuesday, January 13, the City of Football in Las Rozas, Madrid. 14-01-2020 Rodrigo Jiménez

The third round draw for the 2019/20 Copa del Rey was made yesterday in Madrid. Real Mallorca will play second division side Zaragoza in a single leg tie at La Romareda, probably a week tonight. We’ve played Zaragoza many times over the past few years and going to La Romerada in any competition, especially in a one-off cup tie, is never easy. They currently lie third in La Segunda.

But the main talking point came after the first two balls came out of the reinforced glass bowls. UD Ibiza from Group 1 of Segunda B (third tier of Spanish football) were paired with Barcelona, again in a single leg tie. The game will mean a sell-out 4,500 capacity crowd in the Can Misses stadium in Ibiza town. I imagine the demand will far outweigh the availability of tickets and it’s got to be the biggest sporting fixture Ibiza’s ever seen. There were scenes of jubilation from both fans and players when the draw came out.

UD Ibiza was founded in 2015 and were only allowed into Segunda B in 2018 after RFEF (Spanish FA) blocked Lorca’s participation in Segunda B. Ibiza paid Lorca’s debts and achieved an administrative promotion to the third division.

They are owned by the Salvo family and 52 year old Amadeo Salvo is president. He held the same position five years ago at Valencia, our visitors on Sunday at 12:00.

Another dream draw for a “minnow” club saw Union Salamanca, a club that didn’t exist six years ago, paired with Real Madrid. Happy days for the Castilla/Leon club.