Spanish Cup
Third round Cup draw - Zaragoza/Mallorca, U.D. Ibiza/Barcelona
The third round draw for the 2019/20 Copa del Rey was made yesterday in Madrid. Real Mallorca will play second division side Zaragoza in a single leg tie at La Romareda, probably a week tonight. We’ve played Zaragoza many times over the past few years and going to La Romerada in any competition, especially in a one-off cup tie, is never easy. They currently lie third in La Segunda.
But the main talking point came after the first two balls came out of the reinforced glass bowls. UD Ibiza from Group 1 of Segunda B (third tier of Spanish football) were paired with Barcelona, again in a single leg tie. The game will mean a sell-out 4,500 capacity crowd in the Can Misses stadium in Ibiza town. I imagine the demand will far outweigh the availability of tickets and it’s got to be the biggest sporting fixture Ibiza’s ever seen. There were scenes of jubilation from both fans and players when the draw came out.
UD Ibiza was founded in 2015 and were only allowed into Segunda B in 2018 after RFEF (Spanish FA) blocked Lorca’s participation in Segunda B. Ibiza paid Lorca’s debts and achieved an administrative promotion to the third division.
They are owned by the Salvo family and 52 year old Amadeo Salvo is president. He held the same position five years ago at Valencia, our visitors on Sunday at 12:00.
Another dream draw for a “minnow” club saw Union Salamanca, a club that didn’t exist six years ago, paired with Real Madrid. Happy days for the Castilla/Leon club.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.