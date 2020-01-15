Tennis
Federer, Nadal kick in A$250,00 for Australian bushfire relief
Tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal pledged A$250,000 (€154,000) towards the Australian bushfire relief efforts at a charity event on Wednesday in the leadup to the Australian Open.
World number one Nadal made the announcement at Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena during the “Rally for Relief” event where top players including Serena Williams and Australian Open defending champion Novak Djokovic led fundraising efforts.
“Hopefully that will keep inspiring the people to support this terrible disaster that we’re going through and helps to recover all the things that we need,” Nadal said on court after an exhibition match.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Very happy to support together with @rogerfederer the bush fire relief. We are very happy to donate 250,000 AUD for the affected of this disastrous fires in Australia #rally4relief
Una publicación compartida de Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) el
Australia is experiencing one of its worst bushfire seasons on record, with fires burning for months and killing 28 people, destroying more than 2,500 homes and razing forests and farmland the size of Bulgaria.
Smoke from bushfires blanketed Melbourne in a thick, gray haze today before a clearing rain-storm, disrupting the Australian Open’s qualifying matches for a second successive day.
The ATP on Sunday pledged $500,000 to the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as part of the bushfire relief efforts.
A number of players have made individual pledges including American Williams who said she would donate all her prize-money from winning a tournament in Auckland on Sunday.
Australian Nick Kyrgios has pledged A$200 for every ace he hits this month.
The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, starts in Melbourne on Monday.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.