File photo of Mallorca Cricket Club match. 28-01-2020 Wendy Peters

After a four year absence cricket is returning to the island. The following statement was issued this morning by the local club:

"Mallorca Cricket Club is proud to announce that the annual Balearic Cup inter-island cricket competition will be held in Majorca this year, after a break of four years - over the weekend of - 8, 9, 10 May. It will be the first competitive cricket match held in Majorca in that time.”

“The ground is in Cala Millor and after various conversations with the local council, Sant Llorenç, and help from the Cala Millor hotel association we have secured a local and suitable football ground on which to hold the tournament.”

“We have also been advised that we could use the ground each weekend.”

“The long term view is that we could have visiting teams over to play cricket for the ‘back-end’ of this year, followed by a full season of fixture bookings in 2020.”