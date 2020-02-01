Cycling
Germany's Buchmann wins second stage of The Tour of Majorca
Day two of the Playa de Palma Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca took the 23 teams up in to the mountains for the 160 kilometre stage between Soller and Deya.
Team Movistar, led by Spaniards Alejendro Valverde and Marc Soler, made all the early running and dominated much of the stage but Emanuel Buchmann (team Bora-Hansgrohe) saved his best to last and put in a serious shift in the final stages making the most of the descent from the Puig Major, to put some daylight between himself and the rest of the peloton and make it first across the finish line.
Buchmann is no stranger to Majorca and knows the stages well, he won the Lloseta stage last year and finished 38 seconds ahead of Valverde and 40 seconds ahead of his Austrian teammate Gregor Muhlberger.
The tour enters into its third day today.
