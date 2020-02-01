Lumor, who was one of Mallorca's brightest attacking threats in an otherwise poor performance against Valladolid. 01-02-2020 Atienza

Real Mallorca 0 - Real Valladolid 1

Two teams immediately above the drop zone: Mallorca in 17th spot with 18 points; Valladolid 16th with 22. Valladolid with a much better away record than Mallorca might have fancied this, but so would have Mallorca, whose last home game was the 4-1 win over Valencia.

Not much was happening until there was controversy just before the half hour. Good work by Lumor set up Dani Rodriguez who put the ball away, only for the goal to be disallowed; the ball had crossed the line in the lead-up. Mallorca's keeper Reina was booked (the third yellow of the half for Mallorca) and assistant coach Dani Pendin was shown red; both for protesting.

Mallorca finished the first half the stronger, but after the break the tempo dropped, and on 55 minutes Manacor-born Sergi Guardiola, assisted by sloppy defending, set up Ünal to head Valladolid into the lead. Cucho Hernández picked up Mallorca's fourth yellow, this one for diving, as Mallorca failed to make any impression, other than for a shot from centre-back Valjent that was well saved by Masip in the Valladolid goal.

And that was that. A bad defeat for Mallorca.