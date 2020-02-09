Football
Mallorca lose to bottom club Espanyol
Espanyol 1 - Real Mallorca 0
Mallorca in 17th place in La Liga were away to bottom club Espanyol in Sunday's midday clash.
On six minutes, Budimir, who is apparently on Barcelona's radar, had a chance to put Mallorca ahead. It was missed, but Mallorca were all over the home side, forcing four corners in the first ten minutes. A sloppy header in the 27th by centre-back Raíllo almost proved costly, but Valjent prevented Raúl de Tomás from scoring.
Eleven minutes into the second period, and this time De Tomás scored - a header from Darder's assist. The verve shown by Mallorca in the first half had gone. Predictable in attack, Espanyol posed the greater threat, and Darder had a clear chance on 77 minutes to make it two; Reina came to Mallorca's rescue.
Budimir headed wide in time added on, a rare opportunity for Mallorca in a disappointing second half.
